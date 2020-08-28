Parents at Scotland's only directly government funded school have voted against a controversial “cash-for-places” deal with a property firm.

Jordanhill School, in Glasgow’s west end, is said to have been seeking to expand their catchment area to include Cala Homes’ new housing development in exchange for them building a £1.6million gym.

The plans would see an extra 400 homes added to the school’s catchment area.

However a parents’ group called for the plans to be delayed so that a consultation can be carried out.

According to the Facegroup group, Jordanhill Watch, parents have now voted against the proposal by 63% to 36%, which could mean the plan does not go ahead. A total of 854 votes are said to have been cast.

The school is understood to have emailed parents today confirm the result of the vote.

No one from Cala Homes or Jordanhill School was available for comment.

Cala has said previously that it is "standard practice" to work with local authorities to agree contributions to ease impact on areas in which it is building homes.

Jordan School said the proposal aimed to "provide an opportunity that both addresses historical concerns with the operation of the admissions regulations whilst simultaneously improving the school’s accommodation and facilities."

Locals fought a lengthy campaign against plans by CALA Homes for the new development in the grounds of the former Jordanhill College.

Jordanhill School is the former demonstration school for the teaching college and is the only school in Scotland to be directly funded by the Scottish Government, rather than through the local authority.

Founded in 1920, the school was run by Jordanhill College of Education as its demonstration school until 1988, and was known as Jordanhill College School until that date.