Families were evacuated on Thursday from their homes after extreme flooding took place in Broxburn, West Lothian.

Many of these residents returned today to find their homes damaged as they began salvaging their belongings.

Several locals were rescued from their homes by fire crews on dinghies as cars were submerged under water.

Jean Hendrie, 70, had to leave her home in Pyothall Court after water came over a flood wall and poured into the property, and has gone to stay with her daughter.

She said: "Everything in the living room is ruined, the water was up to our knees. The carpets are ruined, the floors are ruined.

"The rain came on really heavy at about 5pm and there is a burn behind the flood wall and the water came right over the wall.

"One of my neighbours was flooded and the water came right up to her kitchen worktops, and there are cars that are written off.

"We will not be able to stay here as the electricity is off, the carpet is soaked, there is silt everywhere."

She said nothing like this has happened in the 21 years she has lived there.