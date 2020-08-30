A £5m digital cash boost for learning off campus will see universities receive as little as £1.40 per student.

Earlier this year the Scottish Government announced it would provide the funds to colleges and higher education institutions to help students who needed financial support to enable them to study remotely.

However analysis of the figures shows some universities have been given as little as £1.40 per student, with the highest amount just £20.30 per head.

According to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), responsible for allocating the cash to higher education institutions, the grants are not supposed to be a blanket payment to all students but to only help those in financial hardship.

They say universities are being asked to use their “discretion” to ensure a “fair and equitable approach” to dividing up the money.

However some students say their courses require expensive software and IT equipment if they are to study off campus, and many would be unable to afford the costs by themselves.

Some institutions have agreed to pay out of their own pocket to meet the expenses.

John Craig, student president at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) has now written to the Scottish Government about the issue, raising concerns that the grant funding provided will not be enough to cover students’ expenses.

In a letter to Higher Education minister Richard Lochhead, he said: “I'm emailing today to ask if you could provide any help or support in advocating for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland to receive additional support from the Scottish Funding Council in light of their recent announcement regarding an additional £5 million in support for Colleges and HE institutions.

“Unfortunately, in the £5 million announcement, RCS was awarded £9349. This amounted to 0.4% of the share for HE institutions and is the lowest amount awarded to any HE institution.”

Mr Craig explained that the maximum allowance of £350 for equipment would only stretch to cover 26 students, with more than 700 requiring sophisticated gear.

For example, music students have been advised to invest in USB microphones ranging from £80-240, and must have a computer capable of running specialist music notation software. While the software costs £77 a year to license, it cannot be used on older computers so students may have to upgrade their machines.

He told The Herald: “The RCS have acknowledged that £350 itself is too low to be able to provide a laptop and microphone combination that would actually be up to spec to run these programs, and have agreed to match the funding internally to cover the additional costs for the students who receive the government funding.

“This still means that only around 25-30 students will benefit. Out of a cohort of around 600-700 Scottish students, this clearly is not going to meet the need - and this difference isn't being taken in to account by the funding council.”

The Digital Support Funding allocation administered by the SFC has a cap of £350 per student, however if learners were to receive the maximum amount, just a fraction would be able to get any cash.

The University of Edinburgh, which according to the latest enrolment figures had the largest student population in Scotland, will receive around £6.85 per student. If the university awarded £350 to students who did not have suitable equipment, just 370 would get financial help from a roll of more than 34,000.

The University of Glasgow, with the second highest percentage of university students, has been given £8.66 per student, but could only afford to give 762 of its 30,800 students the maximum £350.

According to the SFC, the funding was allocated based on the amount universities get from the Students Awards Agency for Scotland’s discretionary fund. This fund is meant to be used by students in extreme hardship, who are struggling to pay their living costs while maintaining their studies.

While many of these students would be unable to afford new technology for use at home, others who do not qualify for the hardship funds may also struggle if they have to buy specific pieces of equipment or software usually only available on campus computers.

The guidelines for allocating the funds state: "SFC expects the amount of funding that has been allocated to cover students’ needs; however, we understand that in some cases the supply might not meet demand.

"Institutions should use their discretion to allocate digital equipment to those most in need, using a fair and equitable approach."

The Scottish Government has vowed to keep the funding under review to ensure it is being used effectively, however Jamie Greene, Scottish Conservatives education spokesman said the amounts offered were "pitiful".

He said: "The SNP government simply hasn’t given enough resources to the higher education sector to gear up the next generation digital workforce.

“Once again it’s sadly true that the SNP government hasn’t understood or adapted to the impact of Covid in education in any real sense

“Given that online learning is now the de facto learning method for so many, the SNP government has to do much more than this pitiful attempt.”

A similar amount of cash was given to colleges to help them provide technology for the least well-off students.

Universities Scotland said it welcomed the funding, but said the level of harship facing students studyingduring the pandemic is still not clear.

A spokesman said:“Universities in Scotland have welcomed the additional funding made available by the SFC to reduce digital poverty in additional to a wide range of actions that universities have taken themselves to help those students who need the hardware or software that allows them to fulfil their potential.

“What we do not yet know is the extent of student hardship, not just digital, that students, new and returning, will face when they return this academic year, in light of limited full and part time opportunities that previously over the summer and term time assisted students in topping up their loan, grant or bursary.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Funding Council said: “This funding is designed to support disadvantaged learners by helping to provide them with equipment they might otherwise not have been able to buy themselves. We have asked institutions to use their discretion, using a fair and equitable approach, to ensure they are targeting this funding at those suffering greatest hardship, thereby helping those most in need.”

A spokeswoman for the Government said: “This £5 million package is targeted for learners facing hardship in colleges, universities and community settings, and is in addition to existing funds already open to them.

“The allocation of these funds is a matter for individual institutions.”