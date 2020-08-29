CONTINUED working from home, an on-coming economic storm and the purge of civil servants were the issues debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Express

Ross Clark remembers the Thursday nights when everyone gathered on their doorsteps to applaud the NHS workers risking their lives.

“They were putting their own safety aside to work in close proximity with people who were desperately ill with the virus and were coughing it out in copious quantities,” he said. “Compared with the risks run by frontline nurses and doctors at the height of the epidemic in March and April the dangers faced by office workers now are miniscule.”

He asked why so many workers have not returned to the office, pointing out that, in London, just 13 per cent are back at work.

“You have to wonder what has happened to the nation’s productivity given that millions of people used to an office environment suddenly work from home, away from the eyes of their bosses,” he said. “Productivity in many organisations has not exactly been impressive since staff started working from home. Just look at the backlog of passports and driving licences, the unanswered phone calls and the evident lack of joined-up thinking in many areas of government.”

He said that prior to Covid 19 many businesses had appreciated how having large numbers of people in the same industry working in close proximity helped to nurture and develop ideas.

The reason many had not returned was pressure from unions, he added.

“Yes, of course safety matters, and the virus is still there. But nothing in life is risk-free. Maybe we will work a bit more from home in future, but for now the economy needs workers to return to the office. There is no reason why an overwhelming majority should not.”

The Daily Mail

Sarah Davidson said the UK was facing an economic storm of toxic proportions.

“The UK is already in a recession of historic magnitude. It could have been considerably worse without the support schemes rushed in by the Treasury as the country went into lockdown in March.”

She warned that the provisions put in place by the government were coming to an end and a ban on tenant evictions finishes on September 20.

“Many thousands of people will know within weeks whether they must find alternative accommodation by Easter next year,” she said. “For some that will raise the prospect of homelessness. On October 31 furlough ends. The very same day, payment holidays on mortgages, loans, credit cards and car finance come to an abrupt end.”

If nothing is done, millions could end up unable to pay rents or mortgages. If furlough is extended, that would be like ‘hitting the snooze button,’ she said.

Some solutions would include a benefit for those struggling to pay their mortgage, reinstate tax relief for landlords, a year’s support for renters, a national housing bond and national infrastructure bonds.

“War bonds appealed to the country’s sense of pulling together, they were symbolic of the social effort it took to win the war,” she said. “We need that spirit to be ingrained into our economy today if we are to grow ourselves back to stability. The Treasury has proved this year it can be radical. Now is not the time to row back.”

The Guardian

Gaby Hinsliff said the defining characteristic of the government’ is a cast-iron refusal to accept responsibility for any of the disasters.

“The education secretary, Gavin Williamson, has lurched from disaster to entirely foreseeable disaster ever since schools closed in March, yet sails on regardless, even as the bodies of his civil servants pile up around him,” she said. “On Tuesday it was Sally Collier, chief executive of the exam regulator, Ofqual, who quit amid continuing recriminations over this summer’s A-level and GCSE grading fiasco. On Wednesday, his department’s most senior civil servant, Jonathan Slater, was forced to walk the plank on the day news emerged of yet another last-minute handbrake turn on masks in schools.”

She said the real problem in shifting the blame was that it didn’t solve the underlying problem of why the government seems to keep getting things wrong.

“If it can’t confront its own mistakes honestly, then it has no hope of learning from them. And sooner or later, it’s going to run out of other people to blame.”