I AM not always in agreement with Neil Mackay’s opinion, however I most certainly am in respect of his article on our attitude towards refugees ("After the death of Mercy, SNP should break Westminster immigration laws", The Herald, August 27).

I have, for a long time, believed that the treatment dished out to them and to so-called asylum seekers is specifically designed to be so intolerable as to defer them from coming here at all.

As such, this treatment reaches into the very bowels of racism and inhumanity, as was typified in the Westminster Government’s "Go Home" campaign.

It is of course a disgrace that it takes such a tragic death and the suffering of an infant to bring many of us to our senses in this regard and Scotland should certainly lead the way in humanitarian treatment of our fellow human beings. After all, humanitarianism is a fundamental ingredient of all civilised religions and in the case of Christianity, when Jesus of Nazareth addressed his Disciples as a rebuke "The poor will always be with you" He did not qualify it with "therefore do not bother to waste your time and resources upon them," but he led by example.

We all arrived here from elsewhere, one way or another and of course, intruded into other societies ourselves, simply as refugees from oppression, or perhaps as blatant "wealth seekers". Therefore historically we should be well aware of and sympathetic towards these folks from war-torn, impoverished and dangerous places.

Independent or not, we should lead the way in our recognition of the needs of these new arrivals and make them welcome, irrespective of the fact that some minority may well be "bogus" as are many of our own present society, who wilfully abuse our welfare services but are tolerated nonetheless.

Ian Cooper, Bearsden.

IN his remarkable article, Neil Mackay suggests that “whether it’s legal or not, Holyrood should act to protect those seeking asylum in Scotland and safeguard them from London’s legislative cruelty“.

Although I believe that regrettably his proposal is going to come to nothing, I agree with his sentiments. It is unjustifiable that we, in order to sustain our generally, if not universally, enjoyed standards of living and practices of consumption, fail to oppose economic and political strategies that make life unliveable in many places throughout the world. We then insist that people ought not to attempt to escape the resulting inhuman conditions that we have created for them.

I regret that such a proposition has to come from an apparently secular source and not from within the institutional structures of our faith communities.

John Milne, Uddingston.

NEW EQUATION NEEDED

CAN someone in the know please enlighten the rest of us about the algorithm used by the SQA in this year’s Scottish exam results row? We know it took into account the results history of individual schools and this was seen as being unfair to bright individuals from schools in disadvantaged areas of Scotland. Was this a different algorithm from the one which has been used year on year to moderate SQA exam results or was it just the usual algorithm whose latent inequalities were shown up more clearly this year because there were no written or practical exams taken?

It seems a fair assumption that this algorithm is now completely discredited and will not be used again. What alternative, supposedly fairer, algorithm could be used in future?

Katie Allstaff, Aberfeldy.

MARCHE MELLOW

I'M in agreement with your correspondents who find the harking back to military triumphs and disasters a poor basis for looking forward in a national anthem (Letters, August 28). Anything would be better than Flower of Scotland (which always makes me think of the tartan tat merchants in the High Street) and David Roche's suggestion of Scots Wha Hae as replacement falls down, for me, for the same reason of its words. In any case, though I like the background tune, I'm not keen on the "rumpty tumpty" rhythm of the song.

Why not encourage a competition for a recycling of existing words or composition of new ones, to be set to the French version of Scots wha' Hae? This is La Marche des Soldats de Robert Bruce, often played by the French naval pipe band, Bagad de Lann-Bihoue? It is, to my ears, a more pleasing version of the same tune.

Brian Chrystal, Edinburgh EH14.

DANCING DELANEY

IN connection with an insurance burglary claim I met the legendary Jimmy Delaney in the late 1950s when he managed a Bridgeton bar ("The immortal Jimmy Delaney", The Herald, August 27). He was a naturally friendly person completely devoid of any prima donna or superiority traits.

He glided around the premises, ascending and descending stock room ladders with consummate ease. Such dexterity and fitness were a testament to his former glorious career.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.

I REMEMBER seeing the great Jimmy Delaney towards the end of his Celtic career when near my teenage years. Tall for my age, my uncle would lift me over the turnstile saying, “he’s only a wee boy”.

Thanks for the memory.

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.