The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is to donate £340,000 to charities across the UK, despite this year's shows being cancelled.

Organisers say they remain committed to supporting military charities, with £12.3 million donated since the event began in 1950.

Eight armed services charities, including ABF The Soldiers' Charity, The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, will share £300,000.

The Army Piping Committee, which promotes and sustains the British Army Pipes and Drums, will receive £40,000.

Rucelle Soutar, chief operating officer of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "2020 has been a challenging year for all of us.

"However as a charitable organisation, we're committed to continue to deliver against our charitable objectives.

"To be able to donate this sum of money, despite the challenges we've faced this year, is an incredibly proud moment for us and is testament to the hard work of the whole team."

Meanwhile, plans are already under way for the 2021 Tattoo.

The 30,000 people who transferred their tickets for this year's Tattoo will be granted priority access to the 2021 tickets when sales go live in October.

Buster Howes, chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "Putting the disappointments of this silent August behind us, it is surely time to look ahead.

"We've been working hard, behind the scenes, to make a safe, creative and thrilling return in 2021.

"Announcing our intention to sell tickets for next year is our first public step towards this.

"We're so looking forward to welcoming you all back, to lacing up our dancing shoes, firing up our pipes, drums and fiddles, and to gleefully launch again the most spectacular show on earth."

Fans can register their interest for tickets for the 2021 Tattoo at https://www.edintattoo.co.uk/sign-up-for-updates.