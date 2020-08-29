Emergency services have been called to the scene of a "serious road crash" in Glasgow.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene, at the junction of Nitshill Road and Parkhouse Road in the south side of the city at 10am on Saturday.
It is not known how many cars are involved in the incident or if there have been injuries as a result, but Glasgow City Council has closed the road to traffic and pedestrians "until further notice" and police are asking that drivers avoid the area.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at the junction of Parkhouse Road and Nitshill Road in Glasgow following a report of a serious road crash.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area."
A traffic bulletin issued by the local authority said: "Due to a road traffic collision, the junction of Nitshill Road at Parkhouse Road will be closed to pedestrians and all traffic until further notice.
"Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Further bulletins will be issued as more information becomes available."
