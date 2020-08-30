THE starting pistol is about to fire on the opening of Glasgow’s Riverside Museum.

Engines have been polished and new routes are in place to ensure the safety of visitors racing to return to one of the city’s most popular attractions.

Tomorrow the Riverside Museum joins Kelvingrove Art Gallery in reopening to those who have booked free tickets online.

The building has undergone a thorough deep clean and visitors will recognise signage installed throughout the museum to encourage physical distancing

Chairman of Glasgow Life, Councillor David McDonald, said: “Excitement levels are rising – it will be wonderful to see the museum alive with people once again.

“However, reopening does involve some changes and not all displays will be open.

“We have a duty to ensure people are safe and feel confident to return, while continuing to provide an excellent visitor experience.

“Initially we are prioritising the most-visited museums in our care. Kelvingrove and Riverside Museum welcomed more than three million visitors between them last year.

“Together they accounted for just over 75% of all Glasgow museums' visits in 2019, so it’s vital we prepare to open these buildings first.

“Both museums play a vital role in attracting people to Glasgow and prioritising their opening will support the city’s recovery from the impact of coronavirus in the longer term.”

To begin with Riverside Museum will operate slightly shorter opening hours and with a reduced capacity to allow for the smooth operation of new procedures, and to ensure those who visit continue to enjoy the experience.

Toilet facilities will be available, although the retail and café spaces will remain closed and the use of face masks inside is required.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, several libraries and some outdoor golf, lawn bowls, and tennis venues have already reopened.

Three more libraries, Easterhouse, Drumchapel and Gorbals, will open this week.

The next museum to reopen is expected to be the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) scheduled for the week of October 5.

McDonald added: “Glaswegians love culture.

“People are rightly proud of our incredible art, world-class transport collection and natural history highlights.

“For many, these cherished objects and the stories they tell form an essential part of their lives.

"They spark conversation, thought and escapism, and we are pleased people can start to reconnect in person with our incredible collections.

“The pandemic has been challenging for all.

“I would like to thank the public for their ongoing engagement and support in donating towards the upkeep of the city’s incredible collection.”