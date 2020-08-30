From Monday, pupils in Scotland's secondary schools are being asked to wear face coverings in the latest efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It comes after increasing evidence emerged that face coverings can offer some protection for both the wearer and those around them.

Here's everything you need to know about the new guidance.

Who has to wear a mask?





All pupils and staff in Scotland's secondary schools should wear coverings, except those who are exempt.

Where do I wear masks?





Young people should be wearing face coverings when they are moving around schools and corridors, as well as communal areas where it is difficult to adhere to social distancing guidance.

Face coverings should be worn by adults where they cannot keep 2m distance and are interacting face-to-face for a sustained period (about 15 minutes or more) with other adults and/or children and young people.

There is no requirement to wear coverings in classrooms, as these areas should already have physical distancing measures in place. However, the Scottish Government say anyone wishing to wear a face covering within the classroom should be permitted to do so.

Will I get suspended if I don't comply?





No. The Scottish Government say no-one should be excluded from education on the grounds that they are not wearing a face covering.

What about exemptions?





There are, of course, exemptions in place.

This includes hidden disabilities, for example, autism or a learning disability, or situations where the use of a face covering could potentially cause a crisis situation for the young person.

Will schools provide coverings?





The First Minister says that plans will be in place for schools to give extra, disposable coverings. In East Lothian, for example, the council states: £Our primary and secondary schools will hold a stock of disposable face coverings if a family is unable to provide one of their own.

Where can I buy a face covering?





There are a few options if you are looking to buy a face covering. They are often available in local supermarkets, but here are some websites with links to independent stores within Scotland who are offering masks for both adults and children.