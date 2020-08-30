In Scotland, you do not need to look far to find a bargain.
Now, property giant Zoopla has revealed bargain properties you can get your hands on throughout the country, boasting prices of more than half of the UK's property average.
The Land Registry have confirmed the average UK property is valued at £231,855. These homes below are less than £100,000 - with one at a mere £9,250.
Take a look through our gallery.
Holiday home in Gleneagles
- Two bedroom timeshare luxury lodge
- Offers in region of £9250
- Each luxury lodge features a full range of modern amenities including a fully-connected entertainment system, satellite television, complimentary wifi internet, fitted kitchen and a laundry area
- View the listing here
Open-plan four-bed cottage - with swimming pool and private balcony
- Four bedroom cottage in Castle Douglas
- Offers at £69,950
- Includes private garden, balcony, swimming pool and secluded location
- View the listing here
Secluded waterfront fixer-upper on Isle of North Uist
- Picturesque detached stone-built property n the edge of brook running into Loch Geireann
- Offers in region of £70,000
- One bedroom fixer-upper - Geireann Mill offers a wealth of renovation possibilities
- View the listing here
End-terrace house in Glasgow's southside
- Four bedroom house in Thornliebank, Glasgow
- Offers over £100,000
- View the listing here
