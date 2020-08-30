This is the moment a windsurfer was rescued miles from land after someone spotted him in difficulty through a telescope in their home.
Rescue crews were called by a member of the public who dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard while sitting at home in Anstruther, Fife.
They had spotted the surfer in difficulty through a telescope.
Both RNLI lifeboats from Anstruther were launched to search for the windsurfer who was trying to cross the Firth of Forth on Friday evening.
He was located ten miles from Anstruther and six miles from his destination of Dunbar in East Lothian.
In an RNLI video of the rescue he can be heard telling rescuers “the wind dropped”.
He was taken by lifeboat to Dunbar and the volunteer crew at Dunbar launched their inshore lifeboat to help with the entry into a narrow and blustery harbour mouth.
RNLI volunteer crew member Shelley Watson said: “We would like to praise the efforts of the caller who not only spotted the windsurfer in difficulty but dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.
“If you see anyone in difficulty, we ask that you too do as this person did and dial 999 and get help to the person.”
