Almost 17,500 Scottish pupils were tested for coronavirus last week in schools across the country.

In the second week of schools returning in Scotland demand for tests for children aged two to 17 increased by 300%.

Despite this demand of Covid-19 tests, only 49 turned out to be positive - two more than the previous week.

Are you worried about your child's health and thinking about whether or not to take them to get tested? Well here's what you need to know.

When do I book a test?

You should book a test if your child has a fever or high temperature which is 37.8C or more, a loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste or a new, continuous cough.

Tests should also be booked if you have been instructed to by Test and Protest as a contact of someone who has tested positive.

What if they have a bug or cold symptoms?

This will depend on the symptoms.

A runny or blocked nose, or a sore throat are currently not thought to be a symptom of Covid-19 that require a test.

However, if your child has any of the coronavirus symptoms which indicate that they need a test then they, and everyone else in the household, including siblings, should isolate straight away.

Can my child be sent home and ordered to take a test?

As schools across the country remain highly vigilant around new outbreats, children may be sent home if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

All schools have plans in place if an outbreak happens and Public Health Scotland will coordinate activity with Test and Protect.If someone develops symptoms while in school they will be asked to return home and arrange a test.

If your child is sent home then they should take a test immediately and their household must self-isolate.

Can a school insist my child gets checked if they have another illness?

If your child has a cold or another illness with different symptoms, those should be treated as normal and seek medical assistance if necessary.

However, a test should only be arranged if they are showing a recognised symptom of Covid-19 or if a contact tracer asks them to.

Can a school demand to see the test result if negative?

A school cannot insist on seeing a negative test result if they have ordered your child to take one.

If my child is asked to self-isolate, does the rest of the family have to?

Everyone in the household should continue to isolate until the test results come through.

If the result is negative, and if they are not already self-isolating as a ‘close contact’ of a confirmed case, then they can return to school when they feel well enough.

The rest of their household can end isolation straight away.

What should I do if my child tests positive?

If the test is positive, the symptomatic child should remain in isolation until 10 days from symptoms starting, or longer if they still have a fever.

The rest of the household should remain in isolation for 14 days from when the person who tested positive showed symptoms, even if they don't have symptoms themselves.

You will also be put in touch with the local contact tracing team so that other close contacts of your child can be identified. These close contacts will also be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Test and Protect process is confidential, and your close contacts will not be told that it was you that they were in contact with unless you give permission.

Should the whole family be tested?

Only family members who have symptoms should be tested.