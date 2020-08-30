British holidaymakers are opting to stay at home this summer - and Scotland has proved to be particularly popular.

Analysis from GetYourGuide suggests Brits are escaping to places close to water during the summer months this year, and Scotland's lochs seem to be the top choice.

Of the top 15 holiday destinations for people in Britain published by the booking platform, Scotland took six of the top spots, with popularity for our scenic locations improving since last year.

Loch Ness, the Isle of Skye and the Edinburgh Vaults are just a few of the locations which rose in the list - with Eilean Donan Castle jumping up an impressive 74 places since 2019.

Boat trips on the River Thames took the top spot, with other featured places including Stonehenge and the Palace of Versailles.

Here are the six Scottish locations pulling in visitors from across the UK.

Loch Ness

Loch Ness was ranked third in the top 15 travel experiences globally for UK users.

It rose nine points from last year, beating River Ouse boat trips and the Palace of Versailles.

At Loch Ness, you can explore Urquhart Castle or try to catch a glimpse of the elusive Nessie.

Isle of Skye

This famed Scots island ranked fifth in the list, rising an impressive 21 points since last year.

It is no wonder people want to visit from across the UK, with medieval castles and Fairy Pool swimming on offer.

Eilean Donan Castle

The historic castle in Loch Duich took the seventh spot in the list, and rose the most amount of spaces since last year. In 2019, it was ranked at just 81. This restored 13th-century castle is a must see for history fans.

Edinburgh Vaults

David Cheskin/PA Archive

Sitting just below Loch Duich is Edinburgh Vaults, ranking at number eight. This location fell by two points, but still sits highly in the minds of Brits when choosing their holiday destinations.

They sprove quite popular with ghost hunters...

Glenfinnan Viaduct (Hogwarts Express)

Who could say no to this? The gorgeous location of the Hogwarts Express sits at number 12. The train, from the Harry Potter series, is located at the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands, and has proved a hit with visitors.

Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond has made it into the top 15 for the first time, narrowly making the cut at 14.

Perfect for cycle trails, long walks and boat rides.

Commenting on the data, Jo Fennell, UK General Manager for GetYourGuide said: "In Britain particularly, we’re observing a real appetite for outdoor activities and demand is surging for attractions based on or close to water.

"This explains why Scotland has been so popular this summer, and tours of the country’s Lochs are performing very strongly.

"If you’re staying at home this summer, GetYourGuide is the go-to place for new experiences and local travel inspiration, with a no-questions asked cancellation policy.”

Katy Duncan, Sales and Marketing Manager from Haggis Adventures offering Isle of Skye and Highlands Tours commented: “We’re pleased to see that Scotland is being recognised for its natural beauty and attractions, and visits to the Highlands and the Isle of Skye are now more popular than ever.

"Since COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Scotland we have seen a large increase of people from across the UK coming to visit, all keen to enjoy the outdoors after lockdown!"