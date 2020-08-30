As the global number of cases passes 25 million, India has set a new world record for the highest number of new infections reported in 24 hours.
The country, which is the world's second most populous with 1.3 billion people, reported 78,761 cases in one day.
It also reported 63,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.
India has now recorded 3.5 million cases in total, behind Brazil and the US.
Officials say India's comparatively low rate of testing also means it is not capturing the full impact of the virus.
Virologist Shahid Jameel: "Testing per million in India at 30,000 remains the second lowest in top 10 (virus-infected) countries. Mexico is lowest at about 10,000."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.