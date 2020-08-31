IT would be unreasonable of the Tartan Army to expect too much too soon from a player who, it should be remembered, was turning out for Surfers Paradise Apollo against the Palm Beach Sharks and Burleigh Heads Bulldogs in his native Australia not all that long ago.

Yet, if Lyndon Dykes’ rapid progression proceeds apace and he can acquit himself as well for Scotland as he has for Queen of the South and Livingston in the past four seasons there is every chance supporters will soon find themselves on the crest of a wave.

Dykes is by no means guaranteed to start for Steve Clarke’s side in their Nations League matches against Israel on Friday evening or the Czech Republic a week today.

Even with Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United and Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United pulling out of the national squad on Saturday and Sunday respectively due to assorted ailments.

Even taking into account that neither Oliver Burke of West Brom or Callum Paterson of Cardiff City, who has been drafted in, have been involved in a competitive match in a while.

The 24-year-old, who completed a £2m transfer to English Championship club Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, will need time to make the step up to international football and may not be thrown straight in by his manager.

It could be detrimental to his development, might dent his confidence, if he is.

Still, there are very good reasons for fans to be excited about what the athletic and physical 6ft 2in forward can contribute to Scotland’s attacking play in future.

Potentially, the lad who was born and brought up on the Gold Coast to parents who originally hailed from Dumfries can become a potent and invaluable weapon for his adopted homeland, including in the Euro 2020 play-offs in the coming months.

Gordon Strachan was widely ridiculed for blaming genetics for the country’s failure to reach the Russia 2018 play-offs in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw with Slovenia in a qualifier in Ljubljana back in 2017.

Strachan’s comments were pounced by those who were baying for his blood in the wake of yet another so-near-and-yet-so-far disappointment. What about Andres Iniesta, N’Golo Kante and Lionel Messi? Being diminutive hasn’t exactly hampered them much. He had soon departed.

However, his point – that unless an individual has an exceptional level of technical ability he will struggle against the better football nations due to their superior size and strength - was a valid one.

Who have Scotland been able to field in the final third in recent years who can bully opposition centre backs, win aerial challenges, hold the ball up and carve out scoring chances for their team mates?

Steven Naismith, who has missed out on this double header due to the fact that Hearts won’t get their season underway until mid-October, is certainly a master at all of those skills despite his small stature and likes to referee games too. Hopefully, he will be back involved soon.

McBurnie, who briefly became this country’s most expensive footballer when he moved from Swansea to Sheffield United in a £20m deal last year, has done so successfully at club level in the past as well.

But bringing in another rugged forward who, while not being a prolific scorer, excels in those areas is a positive development.

Queens great Stephen Dobbie benefitted, albeit in the second tier, greatly from his partnership with Dykes two seasons ago. "I scored 43 goals,” he said. "Lyndon adapted his game well for different roles. His strengths are winning headers. His long stride and pace means he gets away from players too."

Having the striker, who gave the Celtic and Rangers rearguards some distinctly uncomfortable afternoons last season, at his disposal will give Clarke the option to change both his formation and tactics, to switch to a Plan B, to go long should the occasion demand it. He offers something different.

"Lyndon’s improving, he’s strong, he doesn’t mind the physical side of the game," he said last week after announcing his squad. "His hold-up play is decent and the way he plays will help us. We have a lot of good attacking midfield players and it’s important you have a striker who can hold the ball up and bring these players into play. I think he can do that.

His new recruit, who Australia coach Graham Arnold was eager to play for the Socceroos, was a rugby league full-back in his youth until a serious injury put him off the sport and at times it shows. The prospect of Scotland having such a combative individual leading the line once again is an enticing one. Securing his services is a coup.

Football fans, and a fair few in the media too, are always eager to herald a new Scotland hero. Comparing him with Joe Jordan, the gap-toothed terror who put the fear of death into those poor souls who were tasked with marking him in the 1970s and 1980s, would be grossly unfair. But Dykes has the attributes, ability and mentality to do well given time.

Arnold, no doubt in an attempt to sew a seed of doubt in the mind of someone he was desperately trying to persuade to turn out for the land of his birth, expressed concern that the player could find himself discarded after just a single appearance if he committed to Scotland. There is little chance of him being a one cap wonder.