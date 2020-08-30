Seven lucky neighbours have bagged a collective £270,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.
The Rutherglen residents were overjoyed by the winning announcement on Sunday.
Two of the households in St Blane's Drive claimed £60,000 with the five others securing £30,000 cheques each.
Social worker Liz Keenan, who bagged £30,000, learned the "fantastic" news in a video call with lottery ambassador Daryl Johnson.
Liz, 53, has been playing postcode lottery since it first started and hopes to use her £30,000 winnings to “eventually move to Spain” after also investing in a new bathroom for their current home.
READ MORE: Face masks should be worn in Scotland's schools from tomorrow - here are the key facts
Ms Keenan added: “There’s a couple of charities that we’re thinking of sharing a wee bit with as well.
“I actually work in childcare so knowing it’s going back to the charities is good, £600 million is really keeping these places going.
“I think it’s great that sort of money is going to the charities.”
Sunday’s draw was promoted on behalf of Unicef, with players having raised more than £8.1 million for the charity and more than £600 million to date for thousands of other projects.
Johnson said: “Congratulations to Liz and all our other winners in Rutherglen.
“It sounds like a really friendly community and I’m so happy we could bring them this amazing news.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.