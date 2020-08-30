The heartbroken father of a Ugandan asylum seeker found dead in a Glasgow flat next to her starving baby has asked for answers on his daughter's death.

Mercy Baguma was tragically found in her Govan flat on August 22 next to her one-year-old son after friends had not heard from her in several days.

Now, her father, Abdul Balingira Nakendo has appealed for information about how she died.

“I want to know what killed my daughter. I am wondering what happened. I am really surprised. My daughter was healthy, so how did she die?" he told The Sunday Post.

“I hear she was found there alone in the house, the dead body was found alone in the house when the child is crying, almost dying, so I want to find out what is going on.”

He added: “Our ­religion dictates that we hold a prayer after four days for a woman. But this ­incident was abrupt and terrible, because my daughter was very far, many miles away from me.”

Polcie are currently treating the death as unexplained.

Ms Baguma's sister, Hajirah Nakendo, posted an emotional tribute to the 34-year-old on Friday, and said her sibling died "over a mere piece of paper".

She wrote: “Mercy was not only beautiful on the outside, she was a beautiful soul. She also saw the beauty in others… words cannot describe how much she will be missed.”

Since news broke of Ms Baguma's death, the Home Office has confirmed they have launched an investigation into the way in which her asylum claim was handled.

A fundraiser for funeral costs has reached almost £50,000.

A statement from the family published on the fundraiser read: "We would like to say a massive thank you for everything, so much love for sharing and all the donations. May God bless you all."

One well-wisher posted on the page: "May this beautiful lady rest in peace and her son go on to thrive. It’s unbelievable that it has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Robina Qureshi, Director of Positive Action in Housing said: "Mercy contacted our charity on August 11 and said she was not getting any financial support yet had made an application to MigrantHelp.

"Had she lived she would have been a high priority for a crisis payment from our Emergency Relief Fund like hundreds of others left functionally destitute by the asylum system.

“The question remains, why are mothers and babies being left to go hungry in this city, why is it being left to charities and volunteers to pick up the pieces? Does society have anything to say about that other than call them a drain on society?

"The fact is there is no safety net if you're a refugee or migrant. You are left destitute and without resources. And you're left silenced by far-right rhetoric for being forced to ask for help.

"Would this mother be alive if she was not forced out of her job by this cruel system that stops you from working and paying your way because a piece of paper says your leave to remain has expired? I’m sure Mercy's son will want to ask this and other questions once he is old enough."