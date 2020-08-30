A driver who knocked a child off his bike on a rural Scottish and road fled from the scene on Friday, 28th August.
Police have launched an investigation for a driver in a dark coloured Vauxhall after they knocked the 12-year-old off his bike.
The young boy was cycling along the A6124 Carberry to Whitecraig Road in East Lothian.
The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and has seriousy injured his arm.
Constable Paul Aitchison from Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said:
"This young boy has fortunately not received any life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, however we need to trace the driver of the car involved.
"We understand that the car approached him from behind, and then drove off in the direction of Whitecraig. I'd appeal to the driver of this car to contact us so that they can assist us with our investigation.
"Anyone who saw the incident at the time, or who may have dash cam footage of the roadway capturing the vehicle around the time of the incident, should review the footage and pass any relevant film to officers."
Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2842 of 28 August.
