A cancer support centre run by the charity Maggie's has been forced to close with appointments cancelled after being targeted by vandals.
The charity said its Highland centre suffered a break-in on Saturday night with sigificant damage caused to doors, windows and flooring.
The centre will be closed for at least two days, the charity said, for repairs and to enable a deep clean for safety but online, telephone and video support will still be offered. Cancer patients with appointments at the centre were being contacted.
Maggie's said it had been overwhelmed with offers of financial support since the centre was targeted with more than £5000 donated through an online fundraising campaign.
The charity said: "It is with with great sadness and regret that we have to inform you that our beautiful Maggie’s Highlands Centre was viciously vandalised last night causing significant damage to the doors, windows and flooring within the centre.
"Unfortunately we have no option but to close our centre to visitors for at least a couple days whilst we clear the damage within centre and then have the centre deep cleaned for everyone’s safety."
To support the fundraising campaign go www.justgiving.com/campaign/MaggiesHlands
