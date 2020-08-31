A VETERAN councillor has pulled off an upset win to become the new leader of Glasgow Labour.

Malcolm Cunning lived up to his name by defeating favourite Martin McElroy after entering the race at the eleventh hour.

Cllr McElroy, 32, was seen as a shoo-in for the post after Frank McAveety stood down saying it was time for a “new generation” to take over.

However Cllr Cunning, 63, made a late entry at last week’s Glasgow Labour Group AGM and went on to win by 16 votes to 13.

It is understood he had the making of most of the female councillors on the 30-strong opposition at SNP-run Glasgow City Council.

Cllr Cunning has said he will contest the next local election in 2022, but not serve a full term.

His deputy leader is Eva Murray, 25, who was elected unopposed at last week’s AGM.

Cllr Cunning was first elected to the City Chambers in 2003 and represents the Linn ward on the city’s south side.

He has previously served as the Executive Member for Health and Social Care and Chair of Glasgow City Licensing Board, as well as the Council’s Veterans’ Champion.

Women now fill most of the leadership positions within the Labour Group.

Cllr Cunning said: “I am honoured and grateful that my fellow Labour councillors have placed their trust in me to step up as Leader of our group.

“It is less than two years until the next Council election and Glasgow desperately needs an administration that stands up for our city and our communities.

“Labour in Glasgow will always put our city first and pursue policies made in Glasgow, for Glasgow.

“I look forward to working alongside Councillor Eva Murray and the wider Labour team in holding the current administration to account.

“The proposals revealed over the weekend, to effectively shut Citizens Advice Bureaux across the City, show just how important it is to have a Council that stands up for Glasgow, and against SNP cuts.”

Cllr Eva Murray, who takes over from Archie Graham, said: “Glasgow has been let down badly by this SNP administration.

“Time after time, they have sided with the Scottish Government, while they make devastating cuts instead of fighting for a fair deal for the people of Glasgow.

“I want to pay tribute and thank both Frank and Archie for all the work they have done in leading our group both in administration and in opposition.

“I have always been appreciative of their support and encouragement since being elected before that, as a young member in Glasgow.

“In the coming months, Glasgow faces perhaps the most challenging circumstances it has ever faced. It needs bold, energetic and ambitious leadership to face those challenges.

“I am under no illusion how tough the fight ahead is but I’m absolutely up for the challenge. “Glaswegians deserve better and along with our new leader, Malcolm Cunning, I look forward to presenting that bold, Labour alternative.”

Labour lost its grip on the City Chambers after 40 years in 2017, and Scotland's largest council is now run by a minority SNP administration under leader Susan Aitken.