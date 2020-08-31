WOMEN, older people and those on low incomes are less trusting of politicians and authorities.

According to new research, the UK is suffering from an age, gender and income gap when it comes to having faith in government and institutions such as the courts system, police and the BBC.

The 'Triology on Trust' studies by the University of Glasgow's John Smith Centre has sparked callls for urgent talks, with concerns that the lack of trust could mean fewer people follow guidelines and rules in the event of a second Covid-19 wave.

Those on lower incomes and older people have been disporportionately affected by the pandemic, and their distrust in authorities could put them at greater risk, Centre director Kezia Digdale has warned.

The former Scottish Labour leader and now director of the Centre, said: "There’s little comfort in the truth that trust in politicians and in institutions has always been low.

“This is particularly so when you acknowledge a further significant decline after the 2008 economic crash, which is now relevant once again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Women, people on low incomes and the young represent the three groups most exposed to the economic crisis that will follow COVID-19.

“How institutions, governments and elected officials respond to that crisis will affect their lives more than most – the degree to which they trust those people and institutions matters.

“Where there is optimism, it lies with the young. But the more that young people read about or engage in politics, the more sceptical they become of it.

“An urgent debate is needed as to why trust is so low and what can be done about it.”

The studies found that fewer than one in eight women had high levels of trust in politicians, with 25% reporting they highly trusted their local MP.

On income, researchers found people earning £60,000 or more were three times more likely to trust politicians than those with annual income of between £10,000 and £20,000.

The majority of people earning £20,000 or less reported they had high levels of trust in the police, with around 42% also saying they trusted the courts.

However in the same group, just 12% said they highly trusted elected politicians, and 21% said they trusted the UK Government.

Looking at differences between age groups, those ages 18-24 were more likely to say they trusted politicians than any other group, however trust levels were generally low among all age categories.

Around 20% of 18-24-year-olds highly trusted elected politicians, compared to just 9% of those aged 45-54.

Trust in politicians was higher in young people who read the news daily (26%) compared to those who did not (14%).

There was a less marked difference in respondents when asked if they highly trusted their MP, with more people aged 25-34 saying they did than any other age group. The age group which was least likely to say they highly trusted their MP was the over 65s, with 24% agreeing they did.

The study on age groups also found trust in the police was generally high, with the majority of people saying they would trust law enforcement.

Those aged 65 and above were the most trusting, with 60% of people saying they trusted police in this age group.

The least trusting age group in terms of the police was those aged 45-54, however 49% of respondents still said they highly trusted officers.

The reports were based on a field study about UK residents' opinion, designed by experts from the University of Glasgow and new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think-tank.

Rachel Statham, senior research fellow at IPPR said: “At a time when young people, women and people on lower incomes are amongst the hardest hit by the economic fall-out from COVID-19, new evidence of low levels of political trust among these groups ought to be cause for concern.

“To tackle persisting trust gaps we must make sure our recovery from this crisis recognises those most exposed were often those who already trusted those in power the least.

“By rebuilding with a clear focus on a stronger and fairer economy we can hope to strengthen trust and cohesion across society

• Trust gaps were most pronounced in the case of the courts and the police, where high-income respondents were substantially more likely to report high levels of trust.

• Respondents with personal incomes of £30,000 or more were more likely to report high levels of trust in the BBC, print media and high street banks than those with incomes under £30,000.

The ‘age gap’:

