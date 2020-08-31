NEW cases of Covid-19 have been identified in South Lanarkshire schools and a nursery affecting three members of staff and one pupil.

NHS Lanarkshire said there is one case associated each of the following schools and nursery: First Steps Nursery School in Hamilton (staff member), Holycross High School in Hamilton (pupil), Stonelaw High School in Rutherglen (staff member) and Udston Primary School in Hamilton (staff member).

The health board added the individuals are self-isolating and there are no known links to the cases. The staff members do not have direct pupil contact.

All parents and staff of the schools and nursery have been notified and the schools and nursery remain open.

It is understood there is currently no evidence to suggest that there is transmission in the schools or nursery and the risk to the wider school and nursery community has been assessed as low.

Dr David Cromie, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: “NHS Lanarkshire’s Test and Protect service has worked closely with South Lanarkshire Council, the schools and nursery to identify all close contacts of the cases who are being given public health advice and being required to self-isolate.

“We are aware that there will be concern among pupils and parents at this time. We would like to reassure the local community that appropriate measures are being implemented

“Individuals should stay off school or work and get tested if they, or their close contacts, experience any Covid-19 symptoms - such as a new continuous cough, fever or loss of taste or smell - even if they are mild.”

Earlier this month links were confirmed between cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 in North Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

NHS bosses said a total of 14 cases have now been confirmed in a cluster in North Glasgow, while eight cases have been identified in Lanarkshire.

The Lanarkshire cases include teenagers from four schools, however health chiefs said there was no evidence of transmission in the schools.

A joint statement from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire said the health boards were working together on the outbreak, and said the two clusters were linked.