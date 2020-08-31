DOUGLAS Ross has defended the Prime Minister setting his sights on repeated visits to Scotland – stressing that Scottish and Westminster politicians need to co-operate more effectively.

The Scottish Tory leader was speaking as he outlined his first major policy since replacing Jackson Carlaw.

The Prime Minister visited Scotland in July, before returning on holiday in August – although the vacation was cut short due to apparent security concerns.

Mr Johnson is expected to return north of the Border soon and a host of UK Government ministers are reportedly being lined up for visits to Scotland.

Critics believe the visits are in response to polls showing growing support for Scottish independence, but Mr Ross disputed this.

He said: “The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he will be visiting Scotland regularly, he will been engaging with communities and businesses the length and breadth of Scotland.

“However much the SNP jump up and down and say he’s doing it for this reason or that reason, he’s doing it because he’s the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”

He added: “From my point of view, he’s very welcome to come here at any point to show that Scotland has two governments.

“When we have two governments working together and delivering together, we get far more than one that says the other shouldn’t even think about coming to Scotland.”