NICOLA Sturgeon has told the public to expect a variety of different forms of lockdown amid concern the number of coronavirus cases is rising again.

The First Minister said the authorities would implement “tailored” responses where case numbers demanded, rather than take a “one-size-fits-all approach”.

Ms Sturgeon did not rule out postcode-based lockdowns, rather than ones bases on council areas, and said any return to restrictions would be as “narrowly focused as possible”.

Speaking at the daily briefing, she contrasted the Aberdeen-wide lockdown of pubs after an outbreak linked to bars there, with the focused response to an outbreak at the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus.

She said: “I think we’ve got be increasingly careful about using lockdown as some kind of blanket term a one-size-fits-all approach.

“We have to take steps if necessary to deal with outbreaks and those steps have to be tailored to the specific causes and circumstances of outbreaks.

“So if you think back over the last few weeks, in Aberdeen we had an outbreak that very definitely appeared to have started in and then spread amongst the nighttime economy, in pubs, for example. Therefore part of what we did there was restrict hospitality.

“In Coupar Angus we had an outbreak with a large number of cases - similar to the number of cases in Aberdeen - but a very different in nature. It started in a workplace, in a factory.

“So the measure that was appropriate there was to advise isolation, not just of the workers in that factory, but also their household contacts.

“And so far it looks as if those measures there have had an effect, just as the measures in Aberdeen had an effect.

“So when we’re looking at other areas, whether and what measures we take will depend on the nature of the transmission and whether or not we think it is under control or potentially running out of control again, and then we will try to tailor our response.

“So we won’t see, necessarily, the same approaches being taken in every area.

“If I take the example of Ayrshire & Arran right now, it appears on what we know right now that these are small clusters that haven’t started in hospitality, but instead in indoor household gatherings, so that will obviously shape any response that we’re trying to fashion to this.”

Asked if she might look at postcode-based restrictions within a local authority as big as Glasgow, rather than shutter every pub in the city, she said: “It would depend on the circumstances.

“We would always want any restrictions to be as narrowly focused as possible, as proportionate as possible.

“So we start on the basis of ‘How narrow can we keep this?’ but obviously it has to be wide enough to do the job of stopping greater transmission.

“But the whole point of saying it would be a tailored response is that it is absolutely driven by the nature and circumstances of any outbreak that we’re facing.

“We will always try ot keep that as limited as we possibly can.”