Gyms and swimming pools across Scotland reopened their doors to customers on Monday.

The businesses were given the go ahead by First Minster Nicola Sturgeon after she brought forward a planned date for easing coronavirus restrictions.

This is how gyms arcoss Scotland looked as they reopened.

Liam Catling, manager of the PureGym in Kirkcaldy, said that despite the setback, staff members were still feeling positive.

He said: “We relished the opportunity to get the word out more to the community. Especially with it being a new gym opening.”

Mr Catling said that the opening announcement received a lot of positive feedback from the community.

He added: “Our members know that we worked really hard, so it’s been very positive.”

