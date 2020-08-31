JOHN Swinney has voiced concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Freshers’ Week.

The Education Secretary warned this year’s new students not to expect the same boisterous rite of passage as their predecessors.

There should not be “large-scale socialisation”, he said.

Mr Swinney said there there had been extensive discussions around the return of students when the new academic year begins in a few weeks, with detailed guidance issued tomorrow.

Although many Freshers Week events, such as clubs, societies, and quizzes are being held online this year, the lure of going to the pub with fellow newcomers is likely to remain strong.

Asked at the daily briefing about the traditional welcome week at universities and colleges, Mr Swinney said: "I do have concerns about freshers' week,.

"There have been extensive discussions between government, the universities, colleges, student unions and with the NUS (National Union of Students) about the measures we've got to put in place to try to ensure that freshers' week is undertaken in a different fashion to what most students would have experienced over time.

"We have to be conscious of the risks that come from large-scale socialisation."

Mr Swinney said universities would deliver teaching by "blended learning" to reduce the number of students on campus at any one time.

Mr Swinney added: "I understand how exciting and thrilling the prospect of coming to university is for students and freshers' week is very much part of the character of that experience.

"But as we have laboured throughout this pandemic, this year is different and it has to be pursued in a safe fashion where we follow guidance and take steps to make sure that everyone is keeping safe."

Earlier, the director of umbrella group Universities Scotland said students would no longer be sitting next to each other in large lecture halls.

Alastair Sim said the trend would be towards "digital learning" with some face-to-face teaching.