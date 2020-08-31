A cluster of coronavirus cases is being investigated as five people test positive in one region.

The NHS Forth Valley have stated that Test and Protect staff have identified a list of close contacts which have been linked to the individuals involved in the cluster, with those contacts already self-isolating.

Five businesses have been linked to those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS and Stirling Council teams are already working with these premises to provide advice and support.

Three of the linked sites are in Dunblane - Tesco, the Village Inn, GS Meldrum Newsagents - while the McDonald's branch in Stirling's Drip Road and Bridge of Allan Sports Club have identified too.

Dr Jennifer Champion, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said:

"NHS Forth Valley has been working closely with our council partner to investigate this cluster.

"Close contacts have already been contacted by our Test and Protect service so if you have not been contacted by the NHS then you do not require to self-isolate or book a test.

“I would like to reassure the local community that the risk remains low however it’s important to continue to follow the national guidance to protect themselves and others.

"This includes physical distancing indoors and outdoors, washing your hands regularly, using hand gel provided and arranging to get tested immediately if you develop any of the symptoms of Covid-19."