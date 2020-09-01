AS a retired GP I was understandably troubled recently when I heard it mooted that hospitals would function at reduced capacity for the foreseeable future in order to limit the spread of Covid-19. It would appear that the Scottish Government has become so fixated on this new illness that the treatment and care of other clinical conditions have been sidelined until further notice. I have nothing but compassion and sorrow for those who have suffered from Covid-19 and for those who have lost loved ones as a result of this pandemic. However, I have equal levels of compassion and sorrow for the many people suffering from existing, and in some cases equally serious, illnesses which are still as prevalent within the population as they always have been.

Results from the United Arab Emirates, a country which has tested 4.9 million of its inhabitants for Covid-19 (almost half the population), suggest that 90 per cent of cases are asymptomatic. If, rather than just delivering daily doom-laden projections, the Scottish Government had organised and carried out more testing from the outset then we might now have some actual evidence upon which to make informed decisions going forward. Instead, politicians with no practical experience of healthcare are making knee-jerk decisions based upon the advice of academic epidemiologists with their Covid-19 blinkers on. Where’s the clinical input into decision making in Scotland from those on the ground? Our National Clinical Director clearly enjoys being centre stage across the media week in week out, but would it be imprudent of me to inquire as to his actual level of practical clinical experience?