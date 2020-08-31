A factory will reopen after a cluster of 188 Covid-19 cases were linked to the Coupar Angus plant.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that the 2 Sisters food processing plant will reopen tomorrow.
Ms Sturgeon revealed that 188 positive cases in the cluster were linked to the plant in Coupar Angus – 164 employees of the factory, and 24 of their contacts.
READ MORE: Sturgeon: I'll fret over lockdown side effects 'for the rest of my life'
She added: "2 Sisters are working closely with teams from the Health and Safety Executive, Food Standards Scotland and Environmental Health, to ensure that the reopening takes place safely."
The factory has a total workforce, including agency staff, of more than 1,200 people.
READ MORE: Coronavirus cluster linked to five businesses in Stirling
Last week the First Minister stated that "virtually all" the staff at the plant in Tayside had now been tested.
Ms Sturgeon added: "There is still no evidence of wider community transmission, which is very positive news."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.