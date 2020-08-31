A factory will reopen after a cluster of 188 Covid-19 cases were linked to the Coupar Angus plant.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that the 2 Sisters food processing plant will reopen tomorrow.

Ms Sturgeon revealed that 188 positive cases in the cluster were linked to the plant in Coupar Angus – 164 employees of the factory, and 24 of their contacts.

READ MORE: Sturgeon: I'll fret over lockdown side effects 'for the rest of my life'

She added: "2 Sisters are working closely with teams from the Health and Safety Executive, Food Standards Scotland and Environmental Health, to ensure that the reopening takes place safely."

The factory has a total workforce, including agency staff, of more than 1,200 people.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cluster linked to five businesses in Stirling

Last week the First Minister stated that "virtually all" the staff at the plant in Tayside had now been tested.

Ms Sturgeon added: "There is still no evidence of wider community transmission, which is very positive news."