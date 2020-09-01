HAILING from a large McKenna family from the East End of Glasgow I suppose I should be welcoming Kevin McKenna’s weekly championing of his very narrow definition of the working class. Instead I find myself more and more frustrated that he simply doesn’t know or chooses to ignore the reality of what being working class is about ("The SNP has a big problem with the working class", The Herald, August 29).

For fifty years of his life my father crawled into 18-inch coal seams to earn money to keep his family. He won medals for taking part in rescues in mining disasters. He chose to spend the few shillings he had on buying books rather than the “Buckie” Mr McKenna seems to think is a manifestation of the working class. He invested in his children’s education so that his sons would have alternatives in life. His council house had a piano and he sacrificed other things to arrange piano lessons for his daughter. He had a dream that his family would enjoy a better life than he ever had. He was a humble man but would have regarded the goals he set himself as being achieved.