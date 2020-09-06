Now Accepting Contactless: Design in a Global Pandemic Exhibition

The latest exhibition from the recently reopened V&A museum in Dundee features a large scale installation from Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane – Be Open to the Joy You Deserve. This latest installation will be seen by thousands of people driving into Dundee from its position on the facade of V&A Dundee. The exhibition itself brings together objects that showcase the myriad of ways designers have used their skills during the coronavirus crisis – including medical illustrations that helped visualise the virus, to DIY hacks that promoted physical distancing. Some of the designs featured in the exhibition have even been employed in the museum – for example the door handles across the museum have been adapted using Belgian company Materialise’s 3D printed design solution so that doors can be opened with your arm instead of your hand.

Free (visitors must book a timed entry ticket in advance)

Mon-Sun 10am-5pm (closed on Tuesday and Wednesday)

V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

The Mary Quant Exhibition

Another new exhibition from the V&A in Dundee was inspired by fashion designer Mary Quant – a woman who changed the fashion system by overturning the dominance of Paris couturiers and transformed young women like herself into the new leaders of style. This exhibition focuses on the years between 1955 and 1975 and features the stories of women who made outfits from Quant’s dressmaking patterns. There is also a new film that looks at contemporary female designers who are forging their own path in today’s rapidly evolving fashion industry. The garments used for the 21st century Quant photo shoot (that used the V&A for its backdrop before it had to close) will also be on display for the opening week of the exhibition.

Tickets from £6

Mon-Sun 10am-5pm (closed on Tuesday and Wednesday)

V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

Chivas Brothers Distilleries

All of the Chivas Brothers distilleries and visitor centres are now reopened – this includes locations in Glenlivet, Aberlour and Scapa as well as Strathisla. All of their sites have been equipped with extensive health and safety measures to ensure visitors can take part in newly adapted tasting experiences while soaking in the beautiful scenery of Strathspey and Orkney. Socially distanced guided tastings must be booked in advance to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Visitors can learn about the craftsmanship that goes into every bottle of Chivas Brothers’ whiskies, and can purchase their whiskies from the shops at each site.

Strathisla Distillery Tours: Friday-Sunday 12pm-6pm (prices from £30), Seafield Avenue, Keith AB55; Glenlivet Experience: tastings from 30mins-1.5hours (prices from £15), Glenlivet, Ballindalloch, AB37 9DB; Aberlour Experience: Wednesday-Sunday 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm (prices from £20), Banffshire, A95, Aberlour, AB38 9PJ; Scapa Experience: Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2pm-5pm, Kirkwall, Orkney

Fingal Floating Hotel

This former Northern Lighthouse Board tender was developed by an award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia and, following a £5 million transformation in 2019, is now a world-class foodie destination. The boat has all the glamour and style of a superyacht with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance. Fingal is also the recipient of numerous awards including being shortlisted by GQ Food & Drink Awards 2020 in the Best Hotel category, making it the only Scottish nominee. A newly appointed wellbeing manager will ensure the level of service contact you receive is one you are comfortable with. The boat is also open to non-residents for afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails.

Alexandra Dock, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 7DX

Glasgow City Centre Walking Tour

This walking tour gives you a unique perspective on the growth of Glasgow from where it began to where it is today. Focusing on the modern culture of the city, learn about how the city’s culture was born through its rich history. The tour takes a look at famous Glaswegian figures and their stories as you stroll through the city. Some of the sites covered include George Square, Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis, Glasgow Green, the Clyde and the Duke of Wellington statue. The tour will also explore some of the hidden treasures of the city.

Every day at 10.30am and 2pm (tours last approximately 1.5 hours)

Tickets from £10pp (kids go free)

Tour starts from Glasgow City Chambers, George Square, Glasgow, G2 1DU

CHARLOTTE COHEN