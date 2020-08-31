A PUPIL at St Matthew's Academy, Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, has tested positive for coronavirus.
A small group of pupils at the Saltcoats secondary school have been contacted and told to self-isolate.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran Test and Protect team confirmed that a child has been infected with COVID-19.
In a letter to parents the head teacher says that a "very small group of pupils" had been identified as close contacts.
Parents of the children who have to self-isolate have been informed.
It comes as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a cluster of 22 cases linked to house parties in Ayrshire earlier today.
Our local title the Ardrossan and Saltcoats Herald have contacted North Ayrshire Council and NHS Ayrshire and Arran for comment.
