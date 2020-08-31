The University of St Andrews took on Darwin College, Cambridge, on the Monday night's episode of the BBC Two's University Challenge.

The team, which represented around 9,000 students, and an average age of 23 was composed of International Relations and Modern History student Tom Sherlock, Mathematics and Theoretical Physics student Max Holtzman, captain and economics student Martin Khemsar and John Er who is studying Philosophy.

The University of St Andrews, which won the television quiz show in 1982, took control early on with a lead of 100 to 0 against their university rivals.

Darwin College did their best get some points on the board but their efforts proved futile as the University of St Andrews won by a staggering 165 points, with a final score of 255-90 in Scottish university's favour.

