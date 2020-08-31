The University of St Andrews took on Darwin College, Cambridge, on the Monday night's episode of the BBC Two's University Challenge.
The team, which represented around 9,000 students, and an average age of 23 was composed of International Relations and Modern History student Tom Sherlock, Mathematics and Theoretical Physics student Max Holtzman, captain and economics student Martin Khemsar and John Er who is studying Philosophy.
The University of St Andrews, which won the television quiz show in 1982, took control early on with a lead of 100 to 0 against their university rivals.
READ MORE: University of Strathclyde wins on BBC's University Challenge
Darwin College did their best get some points on the board but their efforts proved futile as the University of St Andrews won by a staggering 165 points, with a final score of 255-90 in Scottish university's favour.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:
I forgot about this other team , #UniversityChallenge— Evil Batman (@clsyoshimoo) August 31, 2020
This is abit one sided..... #universitychallenge— Mike Robinson (@homerjay1889) August 31, 2020
Viewers to St Andrews #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/tpX7r6mgDp— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) August 31, 2020
Ink sketch of Sherlock of St Andrew's #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/zDJ8Y8Ywhi— Paul O'Hagan (@pmohagan2) August 31, 2020
Sherlock trampling all over Cambridge for St Andrews. Another star is born 😃 #UniversityChallenge— John Gamblin (@Gamb0) August 31, 2020
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.