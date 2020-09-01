CLOSURE-threatened Citizens Advice Bureaux have not being offered any money to keep their consumer support services going in some of the most deprived areas of Scotland, it has emerged.

Proposed local authority funding cuts which would lead to the closure of five of Glasgow's eight Citizens Advice Bureaux will cost the city millions of pounds and hit the most vulnerable hard, a charity has warned.

Details seen by the Herald reveal that council chiefs have not recommended any funding at all for four of the five city bureaux at risk.

The proposals would leave Glasgow's East End with no CAB.

The network has existed for more than 80 years across the UK with the first CAB in Scotland opening in Glasgow Central in 1939.

Data released by Citizens Advice Scotland shows that, since lockdown, in the space of five months, all eight city bureaux have helped provided 35,780 pieces of advice, helping 8,866 people, with a client financial gain of over £6.4 million.

The potential cuts from Glasgow City Council will close a number of bureaux across the city, including Glasgow Central, Bridgeton, Easterhouse, Parkhead and Castlemilk.

The funding proposals may also see the other CABs in the city facing cuts to its services including Glasgow North West, Drumchapel, and Pollok.

The charity says that works out to an average financial gain per client in Glasgow of £727.

Citizens Advice in Glasgow is warning that the devastating impact of the cuts, which would come into force in October, would see "thousands of vulnerable people fall through the cracks".

The problems have arisen as the city council officers have not recommended requests for annual funding from the Glasgow Communities Fund.

For at risk Bridgeton, Castlemilk, Easterhouse and Parkhead CABs it is suggested annual funding of between £145,128 and £328,000 a year for each centre is completely turned down.

All four are on a council list headed 'applications not recommended'.

Last year the four CABs were supported with funding of between £100,000 and £215,000.

Within guidance notes, applicants were advised that decisions "would be final and that there would be no appeals process".

On a separate list it is suggested funding recommended for Drumchapel CAB should be cut by half of what was requested for in 2021/22 - £138,797. It was a similar story for 2022/23.

Glasgow City Council will vote this Thursday on proposals to either cut funding for advice services in the city or remove it altogether, which CAS say would close five bureaux and drastically reduce services at the remaining three.

A Change.org petition opposition the potential closures has gained nearly 4000 signatures.

The cuts are likely to take effect on October 1 as the furlough schemes comes to an end.

Frank Mosson, manager of Bridgeton Citizens Advice Bureau said: "The saying goes that people make Glasgow, but these cuts would make Glasgow’s people worse off.

"CABs deliver exceptional results for the poorest and most vulnerable people in Glasgow, putting millions back into people’s pockets which are then spent in local communities.

"These proposals from Glasgow City Council would wipe out any advice provision in the east end of the city, in Castlemilk, and massively reduce provision elsewhere.

"For this to happen in the middle of a global pandemic, as the furlough scheme winds down, would be absolutely devastating for the people of Glasgow.

"There is still time for Glasgow City Council to rethink these cuts. They would do horrible damage to the most vulnerable in our society."

The Castlemilk funding application alone was for £443,214 over three years "to provide comprehensive advice, assistance and representation to vulnerable Glasgow citizens (Linn, Langside, Southside Central,Pollokshields)".

Service provided included providing advice on welfare rights, housing, employment rights, debt, consumer rights, travel, transport, tax, utilities and legal issues.

It comes as more than 100 community groups and projects could be turned down because of overwhelming demand for cash grants in the city. Council officials are being given papers recommending knock-backs for 134 local charities and other groups.

Mike Dailly, of the Govan Law Centre, said a potential 37% cut in funding for his organisation means more risk for people facing evictions and repossessions.