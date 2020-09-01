Police were called to a Scots airport after a passenger refused to wear a mask onboard a flight from London.
Officers were called to Glasgow International Airport to deal with the disruptive passenger, who was onboard an easyJet flight which had arrived from Luton.
The passenger had refused to wear a face covering, defying new guidelines which state masks must be worn onboard for safety.
Staff were forced to call police after the passenger became disruptive.
An EasyJet spokeswoman said: “EasyJet can confirm that police attended flight EZY77 from London Luton to Glasgow on Sunday, August 30 due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face mask.
“In line with new guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face mask for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard.
“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.
“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.
“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority”.
