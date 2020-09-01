AN Ayrshire woman has been accused of not self-isolating after her pals tested positive for coronavirus – and attending 'several house parties'.

Ayrshire now has a confirmed cluster of 22 cases of COVID-19 linked back to house parties with a major track and trace operation underway.

Concerned members of the public contacted us to tell us that rules were not followed by the young woman.

The woman in question, who is from South Ayrshire, is said to have ignored advice to self-isolate and instead continued socialising after returning from a holiday abroad after two of her friends fell ill.

The group returned from holiday on Friday, August 21 but the woman who has been accused of spreading the virus did not book in for a test until Wednesday, August 26.

Sources say in the meantime she was socialising, attending parties and going to pubs in Ayr.

A concerned parent said: “She has been to several parties, one of them was in Kilmarnock, she knew that her other friends were self-isolating, it’s disgusting.”

Another source said that the woman visited pubs in Ayr before testing positive for COVID-19.

It comes as two workers for Sainsbury’s in Prestwick are both self-isolating after they tested positive for coronavirus. Nicola Sturgeon confirmed this week that an incident management team were looking into a cluster of 22 cases linked to ‘house parties’.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran Test and Protect Team are starting to contact those connected to the house parties.

Dr Crawford McGuffie, Medical Director said: “NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Health Protection Team is currently conducting a contact tracing exercise following a number of individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

“These positive cases have been linked to a number of house parties.”