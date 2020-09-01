Kanye West has denied claims the Republican Party is paying him to run for president as a distraction in a bid to support Donald Trump’s re-election.

The rap star announced his intentions to run for the White House back in July, however many people are doubting how seriously he is taking his campaign.

West has missed the cut-off to be included on November'ss ballot in many states.

This subsequently led to rumours that West's bid was an attempt to distract and lure voters from Mr Trump's rival, Joe Biden.

READ MORE: Kanye West takes legal action in bid to be on presidential ballot

West, who is standing as an independent candidate, dismissed rumours during an appearance on Nick Cannon’s podcast.

He said the Republican Party cannot afford to pay him.

West said: “People keep on saying, ‘I think that y’all -you and Republicans – are in cahoots’.

“Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I’ve got more money than Trump,”

Cannon replied: “But people are saying that you’re a distraction, and because they don’t want four more years of Trump, maybe you might.

READ MORE: Kanye West announces he is running for US president

“You want an alternative of four years of Ye. Is that realistic right now in 2020?”

“I’m not running for president – I’m walking,” West replied. West is said by Forbes magazine to be a billionaire, largely thanks to his Yeezy line of trainers.

His presidential bid has been hobbled by a failure to make the ballot in several states.