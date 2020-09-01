Two classes in a Scots primary school have been sent home and told to self-isolate after two pupils tested positive for coronavirus.
Several pupils at Aileymill Primary have been contacted as part of contact tracing efforts within the school after two pupils in separate classes tested positive.
All pupils in the classes where there have been positive tests, which is understood to be primary 2 and 3, have been told to self-isolate.
READ MORE: In full: Scotland's primary and secondary schools where there are cases of Covid-19
The cases were confirmed by the schools head teacher Catriona Miller through a video message to parents and carers.
An Inverclyde Council spokeswoman said: “We’re aware that contact tracing is being carried out at Aileymill Primary and we’re working with public health teams to offer support to the school and affected families.
“At this stage, there is no evidence of transmission within the school itself.
“The relevant people are now self-isolating and, as a precaution, a number of pupils and staff have also been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.”
