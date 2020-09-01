This year's storm names have been revealed.

Aiden will be the first storm to blow in across the UK and Ireland this winter, with Bella, Gavin and Julia making the list for 2020-21.

The names were announced by the Met Office, along with Met Eireann and Dutch national weather forecasting service the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

Now heading into its sixth year, the Name our Storms collaboration aims to raise awareness of the potential impact of severe weather before it arrives.

The 2020-21 list has been compiled from names suggested by the public which reflect the diversity of the three nations.

From September 1, the first storm to hit will be named Aiden, while the second storm will be Bella.

As in previous years, Q, U, X, Y and Z will not be used, to comply with international storm-naming conventions.

Will Lang, head of the national severe weather warning service at the Met Office, said: “The impacts from Storm Ciara and Dennis earlier this year are still fresh in many people’s minds and although it’s too early to anticipate what weather this autumn and winter will bring, we are prepared with a new list of names to help raise awareness of severe weather before it hits.”

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Eireann, said: “This summer has closed with Storms Ellen and Francis bringing wet and windy weather to our shores.

“As we begin the new storm season for 2020-21, Met Eireann forecasters look forward to working in close co-operation with our colleagues in the UK and Netherlands by continuing to provide a clear and consistent message to the public, encouraging people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their property at times of severe weather.”

Here's the full list of storm names for 2020-21 - has your name made the list?





Aiden

Bella

Christoph

Darcy

Evert

Fleur

Gavin

Heulwen

Iain

Julia

Klaas

Lilah

Minne

Naia

Oscar

Phoebe

Ravi

Saidhbhín

Tobias

Veronica

Wilson

But how do you pronounce them?





The Met Office has provided a guide on pronunciations.