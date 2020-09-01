This is the moment a passenger was escorted from a plane at Glasgow Airport for refusing to wear a mask.

Officers were called to Glasgow International Airport to deal with the disruptive passenger, who was onboard an easyJet flight which had arrived from Luton.

The passenger had refused to wear a face covering, defying new guidelines which state masks must be worn onboard for safety.

Staff were forced to call police after the passenger became disruptive.

Video footage obtained by The Herald shows police board the plane and subsequently escort passengers from the aircraft.

Officers can be heard asking them to take their bags with them.

An eyewitness told The Herald that the incident was sparked after a woman was asked to wear her mask, but was "ignoring" airline staff.

The people behind the Glasgow-based Scaretroducing podcast said the offending passenger was asked several times by cabin crew to abide by the guidelines, but did not response.

They said: "The man she was with was aggressively arguing back - to the point where he took his mask off, stood up and confronted staff down the front of the plane.

"He was very aggressive in his attitude to the point that a few of us felt the flight might be turned back to Luton."

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: “EasyJet can confirm that police attended flight EZY77 from London Luton to Glasgow on Sunday, August 30 due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face mask.

“In line with new guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face mask for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that one man was issued with a recorded police warning in connection with a disturbance during the flight on an Easyjet flight from London Luton to Glasgow on Sunday August 30."