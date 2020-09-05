IT was a bank holiday on Monday. Except for listeners in Scotland, of course. Always an excuse for radio stations to give the staff the day off and round up a brace of “glorious amateurs” as Dermot O’Leary, sitting in for Zoe Ball on the Breakfast Show on Radio 2, put it. Ken Bruce wasn’t going anywhere (you will know how you feel about that yourself), but Jeremy Vine was replaced by Michelle Visage who, sadly, didn’t bother with a phone-in (might have been fun listening to all those Radio 2 listeners heads explode, right enough).

You also wonder how Steve Wright’s usual listeners felt about Jo Whiley replacing his afternoon show with an extended countdown of the best-selling Britpop singles. Certainly, the stodgy diet of The Stereophonics, Kula Shaker and, shiver, Dodgy at the bottom end of the chart was nearly enough to drive me away.