A SECOND independence referendum is not imminent, SNP ministers have told a court.

It came as the Scottish Government argued against a bid by an independence campaigner, Martin Keatings, to test whether Holyrood could legislate for another vote without London's input.

In legal documents seen by The Times newspaper, SNP ministers and the Lord Advocate, Scotland's top law officer, said it was inappropriate for Mr Keatings to bring the case because he is not an MSP.

In a joint submission to the Court of Session, they said: "No member of the Scottish Parliament has introduced a bill to legislate for the holding of a referendum on Scottish independence absent such an agreement.

"It is not for the pursuer to attempt to stand in the shoes of those parliamentarians."

They added: "There is no impending decision for members of the Scottish Parliament in relation to which of those parliamentarians require the assistance of the court.

"No bill has been introduced into the Scottish Parliament on a referendum on Scottish independence and no vote is imminent."

However they argued it is "not tenable for a UK government simply to refuse to engage with the process" of another vote.

The UK Government made similar arguments but also said it is not within Holyrood's powers to hold a second referendum.

There have been divisions in the SNP over the best route forward for independence, with some expressing frustration with the party leadership.

Nicola Sturgeon has said a commitment to another vote will be in the SNP's manifesto ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election.

Many believe it would be untenable for the UK Government to refuse another vote if the SNP secure a majority next year.

However Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out holding a second referendum.

Some leading SNP figures have suggested testing whether Holyrood has the power to hold a referendum without London's input.

The latest move has increased speculation that the SNP leadership may wish to hold off on testing this issue until after the 2021 election.

The Times said SNP ministers have now withdrawn from the court proceedings but the Lord Advocate remains a party to the case.

Mr Keatings told the paper: "Their reasons for withdrawing remain a mystery. Any question regarding that would have to be addressed to the Scottish government."