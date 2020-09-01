Parts of Scotland are set to be hit with heavy rain as the Met Office has issued a warning.
A yellow weather warning has been put in place from 12pm on Wednesday until 12am on Thursday as heavy rainfall could cause flooding in the west of Scotland.
The Met Office has warned that distruption to travel could be expected due to spray and flooding on roads and railway lines.
They have also said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.
Yellow Warning of Rain affecting Scotland (SW Scotland, Lothian Borders) https://t.co/yJrSRPCNCX pic.twitter.com/8v8ZFlImNR— Met Office warnings (@metofficeSScot) September 1, 2020
