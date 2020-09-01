FIRE crews battled a blaze on a construction site in the city's East End.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they arrived at Landressy Place in Bridgeton just before 10 pm.

At least six fire engines were at the scene working to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.

One resident told The Glasgow Times: "I was just watching TV when I heard the sirens and saw this massive fire out the window. It was huge and I was terrified it was one of the other blocks of flats on the street."

Several roads in the area were cordoned off by police.

The Glasgow Times understands that the construction site has been empty since before lockdown.

The property development belongs to Thenue Housing.

Charles Turner, Chief Executive of Thenue Housing, said: “We can confirm that a fire occurred at a building site in Landressy Place which is the location for 27 retirement properties being built by Thenue. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“The fire was quickly brought under control and we are grateful to one member of the association who raised the alarm and to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their quick attendance and professionalism.

“This incident is currently being investigated by the police. The site is currently dormant after the main contractor undertaking the work was placed in administration some months ago. Work will resume once Thenue appoints a new contractor.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 9.40 pm on Monday, August 31 to reports of a fire within a building under construction on Landressy Place in Glasgow.



"Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene where firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.



"There were no reported casualties.



"Crews left after making the area safe."