THE PRIME Minister has announced a new head of the civil service following the resignation of Sir Mark Sedwill.

Simon Case is set to become the new Cabinet Secretary and head of the service on September 9.

It comes after the shock resignation of Sir Mark in June.

The senior civil servant said the relationship with No.10 was no longer tenable, after he was subject to a number of smears and malicious briefings by government aides.

He was attacked over Westminster's failings in handling the coronavirus crisis, and for allegedly blocking changes in Whitehall.

His departure is seen by some as a victory for Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's senior advisor, who clashed repeatedly with the mandarin.

Today the Government announced his replacement in Mr Case, who is currently the Permanent Secretary at No.10.

The Prime Minister said: “Simon will make a fantastic Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. His years of experience at the heart of government and working for The Royal Household make him ideally suited for this crucial role.

"I would also like to thank Mark Sedwill for his outstanding service to the Government and the country as a whole. After serving for decades with great distinction, I believe he has earned the gratitude of the nation.”

Mr Case said: “It is an honour to be appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Over these few months of working on the Covid response, I have seen how much hard work is being done by the Civil Service to support the government and our country through unprecedented times. It is a privilege to come into this role to lead a Service that is working day in, day out to deliver for people right across the country.

"I’m grateful to Mark for the kindness and support he has given me in my career and I wish him well for his next chapter.”