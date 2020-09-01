A new coronavirus cluster has been identified in a Scottish town.
Health bosses have confirmed five cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed within the community in the Grantown area near Aviemore.
Contact tracing is currently being carried out, and all those identified as close contacts are being advised to self-isolate.
NHS Highland says that if you have not been contacted by the team, there is no cause for concern.
Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment