NICOLA Sturgeon’s government has failed to get a grip of bullying by ministers, MSPs have been told.

The trade union representing senior civil servants said staff were still subject to inappropriate behaviour three years after a new harassment policy was signed off by the First Minister.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, said around 30 staff in at least five ministerial offices had flagged concerns over the past decade.

He said the numbers were “pretty dramatic” and “quite extraordinary” compared to other parts of the UK civil service, and suggested a deeper cultural problem in Scotland.

He also said the numbers of concerned staff could be higher than the FDA’s tally, that people across the government must have known things were not “fine”, and that staff “increasingly” lacked confidence in the Scottish Government to deal with the problem.

He stressed the concerns, some of which concerned former First Minister Alex Salmond’s office, were not all historical, and some were “extant”.

That indicated a “failure” in applying the policy meant to deal with the problem, he said.

Uniquely across the UK civil service, the Scotland Government created a harassment policy for ministers and former ministers in late 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

It has also had a Fairness at Work policy since 2010.

Mr Penman suggested the problem appeared to be deep-rooted in Scotland, with concerns about ministers in many administrations, and a lack of challenge embedding bad behaviour.

Mr Penman was giving evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair about the “lived experience” of employees and culture at the top of the Scottish Government.

The cross-party committee is looking at how the Government botched an in-house probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise set aside in a judicial review at the Court of Session, forcing ministers to admit it had been unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias” because the lead investigating official had been in prior contact with his accusers.

The collapse of the Government’s case in January 2019 left taxpayers with a £500,000 legal bill for Mr Salmond’s costs, and the Holyrood inquiry is investigating what happened.

It is also examining the “culture” within the Government in recent years.

Mr Penman said: “You can have all the processes in the world that you can sign off, and depending on how they’re applied will [determine] what the outcome is.

“On the one hand this is the only part of the UK civil service that’s had a meaningful process for investigating it, yet seems to have significantly more concerns about ministerial behaviour.

“You’d say, Why is it the case where the one place where people can raise concerns, it doesn’t seem to be changing behaviours, which is part of the point of these sort of processes about stopping people being bullied in the first place rather than just catching them out?

“So that is an issue about culture, about the approach from those who have responsibilities in terms of a process and essentially how that process is applied.

“We would not say that people still have confidence in the process for dealing with complaints.

“We would indicate that the issues that we talk about are not historical, they’re current in relation to this, and therefore that can only be a failure of how that policy has been applied.

“Whether that’s about individuals, whether that’s about a broader culture, whether that’s about the responsibilities for those that are ultimately in the most powerful positions setting a tone for how these things will be dealt with.

“It’s quite from our perspective and our evidence that the issues that we are talking about here are extant in relation to the issues of conduct of ministers and the approach from civil servants.”

Last week, the most senior official when Alex Salmond was First Minister told the inquory he had dealt with inappropriate behaviour by SNP ministers "in a number of settings".

In written evidence, former Permanent Secretary Sir Peter Housden said he had managed all the problems informally.

Mr Penman said the volume of concerns raised with the FDA suggested top officials must have been aware of a wider problem with bullying.

He told the inquiry: "There were issues about the culture within the Scottish Government going back through a number of administrations over a long period of time, not simply about the former First Minister, but other ministers as well, and that that created a concern about whether people felt that the issues would be addressed and whether they felt they could raise those sorts of complaints even though there was a process. That’s our lived experience.

“Clearly those in positions of management in the Scottish Government, as we’ve seen from evidence from previous permanents secretaries, were aware of some of that.

“Whether they were aware of all of it, whether they joined the dots, whether they would look at that and similarly take a view that that’s a broad issue and a cultural issue or a series of individual instances or concerns, is a matter form them to give evidence about.

“For us, in hindsight, we think that that has raised issues about broader culture and that if members are saying us what they’re to us - which is that they didn’t feel confident abourt raising concerns and that those would be dealt with and addressed - then that’s a very real experience that we’ve got."

He said staff were "reluctant" to raise issues for fear of harming their careers and a lack of confidentiality, which could explain why "it didn’t come to the fore for permanent secretaries".

However he said there was probably a general awareness of the problem.

He said: "If you look at the number that we’re walking about over a decade, it seems to me that people in the Scottish Government were probably aware that there were issues.

"I think you can’t look at that number of concerns and say that everyone thought everything was fine.

"Whether that is in hindsight or perhaps could have been addressed earlier, perhaps by ministers or by those in positions of authority in the civil service, is an interesting point, I think.

"But I don't think this should come as much of a surprise to many people working in the Scottish Government.”

SNP inquiry convener Linda Fabiani asked Mr Penman what happened to the 30 people he said had expressed concerns.

He said: “It’s 30 individuals over a decade. There will be individuals in there who we have counselled, advised and who have done nothing, not taken it forward. Individuals who will have raised it informally and individuals who would have raised it perhaps more formally.

“It will be a range of issues that they’ve raised. We’ve summarised that as a total number. “But you will have quite potential extremes of behaviour and issues that you’d be dealing with there, and relatively low-level things as well.

“So inevitably as trade unions that’s what happens. People come to us and quite often that doesn’t result in anything.

“We are the kind of safe space where people come, talk through an issue, and they ultimately have to have control over what happens.

“So whether we may feel they should make a formal complaint or not, ultimately it’s down to that individual whether they decide to take that forward or not.

“What’s quite clear, as we have raised from our evidence as well, is increasingly people did not have confidence. You normally get that in a range of issues about bullying and harassment. Every union will have that kind of experience of talking to members.

“I think our perception over time was that increasingly people were talking to us on the basis that they did not feel confident of going to that next stage, even if that’s what we were recommending.”

Mr Penman gave evidence alongside Malcolm Clark of the PCS union. Between them, the FDA and PCS represent around three-fifths of Scottish Government civil servants.

In previous written evidence, Mr Penman said civil servants who worked for Mr Salmond and other SNP ministers operated in a “culture of fear” because of alleged bullying.

He said staff were left feeling “unable to speak truth to power” and did not trust the Scottish Government to handle complaints properly or maintain confidentially.

Staff in the former First Minister’s office in particular were said to feel “isolated” and unprotected, but did not raise complaints in case it damaged their careers.

After his recent criminal trial - in which he was acquitted of 13 charges of sexual assault - it emerged Mr Salmond’s own lawyer had described him as a bully.

Gordon Jackson QC was overheard on a train calling his client “quite an objectionable bully to work with. I think he was a nasty person to work for.. a nightmare to work for.”

When a recording of Mr Jackson’s remarks became public, he stood down as Dean of the Faculty of Advocates.