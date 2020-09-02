FOLLOWING months of lockdown life, sales and rentals of motorhomes are surging worldwide as families desperate for a break opt to socially distance within their own abodes-on-wheels.

Sales are rocketing?

Retailers of motorhomes - or “recreational vehicles/RVs” - are reporting spikes in sales as lockdown-life seemingly sparks an innate need to get out of our houses and out of our towns for a holiday and yet, find a way to socially distance while doing so.

Homes - and offices - on wheels?

The flexibility of camper vans to allow you to rest and also work if need be are said to be contributing to sales and rental rises amid the pandemic. One firm, GlamperRV, based in Buckinghamshire, reported a 546% surge in new users for its website and a 985% rise in page visits in July 2020, compared to July last year.

The motorhome is historic?

The first motorhome is said to date to 1910 and was basically a cart with folding seats, which debuted at an auto-show at Madison Square Garden in 1910. Through the years, the design developed into possibly the most iconic version - the Volkswagen Camper, an icon of the 1950s and 1960s that is instantly associated with the hippy lifestyle.

Nowadays?

Motorhomes can cost anything upward of around £89,000 or to rent one in peak season could set you back anything from around £1500 per week, depending on the model and its luxuriousness.

Some are ultra luxurious?

Luciy Caille, co-founder of GlamperRV, said: “The idea is to create something that's more akin with a private jet or luxury yacht, than the classic kind of motorhome, which perhaps doesn't have that same reputation for luxury.” With this in mind, some high-end motorhomes can include the likes of underfloor heating, a multitude of flat-screen TVs and games consoles, surround sound systems, fireplaces, reclining chairs, washing machines and tumble dryers and luxury showers.

So motorhomes are the way to go this summer?

Ms Caille said: “Campervan holidays are really the thing this summer and we’ve seen a massive increase in inquires and bookings. It means people can go away but be socially distant and isolated and they can also work from their holiday or motorhome, so it really ticks all the boxes.”

In the US?

In the United States alone, sales of mid-range motorhomes were up 90% in June, compared to the same month last year.

In the UK?

Car Dealer Magazine reported that one campervan dealer sold a month’s worth of stock in the first week back after lockdown, while Auto Trader reported caravan advert views up 18% and motorhome adverts up 17%. British Car Auctions (BCA) held its first exclusively online caravan and motorhome sale in June and most of the 50 vehicles went for in excess of their expected values.

And this seems to be the new normal?

Research carried out by MAYDAY UK Breakdown Cover - the official provider for the Caravan and Motorhome Club (CAMC) - found 80% of Scottish caravan and motorhome owners were planning to use their wheels for a UK break not just this year, but for the next few years. The North Coast 500 is already reporting record numbers and the Caravan and Motorhome Club says it’s signing up 1,000 more members a week than normal.