BORIS Johnson has claimed ‘huge numbers’ of workers are going back to the office today without evidence to back up his statement.

The Prime Minister made the comments during a broadcast this morning as schools in England started back after the summer holidays.

He told a Cabinet Office meeting today: "People are going back to the office in huge numbers across our country, and quite right too.

"And, of course, we know that there is still going to be more of this disease, this wretched Covid, still to come, and although we know there’ll be more outbreaks, we’re also absolutely confident that we are going to be able to deal with those outbreaks, and bit by bit this incredible country is getting back on its feet."

However when quizzed on the remarks, his official spokesman was unable to cite any evidence for the claims.

He was also unable to say how many of the government’s own staff had physically returned to the office, but said departments are being expected to operate covid-secure environments.

The official spokesman said that the PM “recognises the importance returning to work has on stimulating the economy” adding :”And that's why we have changed the guidance to give employers more discretion.”

However when asked for data on the number of people returning to work, he said he was “unable to share the figures”. When asked if the government had any statistics on which the Prime Minister based his statement, the spokesman was unable to provide a direct answer.

He said as the schools have gone back, this would “allow greater flexibility about returning to the office” but he was not in the position “to be able to share figures on people returning to work today”.

He said there were “many benefits” for staff in returning to a physical office, including “employee learning and development, and being able to hold meetings face to face with colleagues, as well as the impact on local communities, small businesses.”

He explained: “Many people will be returning to the office after the summer break. Also as children go back to school, parents have some added flexibility.”

It also emerged that the Prime Minister has joined the professional social network LinkedIn to provide "another platform for him to engage directly with businesses and workers".

His official spokesman said: "That's something that's particularly important during the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic."

!You can expect to see on there a mixture of written and video content from the PM, which will promote UK businesses and jobs, economic announcements and it will also detail some of the visits and the engagements

with business."

Mr Johnson is following Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron in signing up to the platform.