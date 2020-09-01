SNP ministers have been accused of “rank hypocrisy” after denying evidence to the Alex Salmond inquiry on legal grounds despite waiving legal privilege in three other inquiries.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed the Scottish Government had disclosed secret legal advice to inquiries on child abuse, infected blood and the Edinburgh trams.

Despite the multiple precedents, Mr Swinney is currently refusing to disclose legal advice to the Holyrood inquiry into the Salmond affair by citing “legal privilege”.

The inquiry is investigating how the Government botched an in-house probe into sexual misconduct claims against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former First Minister overturned it in a judicial review by showing it had been unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”, leaving taxpayers with a £500,000 bill.

Immediately after the collapse of the Government’s case in January 2019, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs any future inquiry “will be able to request whatever material they want, and I undertake today that we will provide whatever material they request”.

But her Government has since refused to hand over swathes of evidence related to the judicial review by asserting legal privilege and tried to stop witnesses from testifying.

MSPs on the inquiry are now considering bypassing the Government to obtain legal records directly from the courts.

In a recent letter to the inquiry, Mr Swinney saying it was a long standing convention that Governments did not reveal their legal advice to ensure it was “full and frank”.

He said: “If the Scottish Government were to waive privilege it would undermine this ability on future occasions when Ministers and officials choose to seek legal advice and would impact negatively on when and how legal advice is provided.

“This would not be in the interests of good government and the upholding of the rule of law.

“It is for these reasons that it would be inappropriate to waive legal professional privilege in respect of communications about these judicial review proceedings and the handling of the complaints against the former First Minister.”

However Labour MSP Jackie Baillie, who sits on the inquiry, used a parliamentary question to ask the Government whether it had previously waived legal privilege and released legal advice regarding past court proceedings against them, policy, administrative matters or decision making.

In a reply issued today, Mr Swinney confirmed the Government had done so three times in the “very limited circumstances” of judicial - but not parliamentary - inquiries.

He said: “By virtue of the right to legal professional privilege which attaches to all clients including Governments, the content of any legal advice received by the Scottish Government is confidential.

“Successive Scottish and Westminster Governments have not disclosed the source or content of legal advice other than in the most exceptional circumstances.

“The Scottish Ministers have authorised disclosure of legal advice in the particular circumstances of a very limited number of cases which each involved a judicial inquiry: the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, the (UK) Infected Blood Inquiry and the Trams Inquiry

Ms Baillie said: “This is rank hypocrisy from the Scottish Government.

“They have disclosed the fact and substance of legal advice before but it clearly doesn’t suit them to let the Committee understand the truth of what went on behind the scenes.

“They simply cannot claim to be transparent and want to cooperate with the Committee when they are refusing to publish relevant legal advice to ministers, which goes to the heart of the Committee’s remit.

“The secrecy must end.

“The Committee must have full access to all relevant documents and the Scottish Government must stop hiding the actions of ministers behind smoke and mirrors.”